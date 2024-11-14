Nolte: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Deletes Xwitter Account

To the delight of Normal People everywhere, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid deleted her Xwitter account Wednesday.

The good news is that she released a TikTok video explaining her decision, and it’s quite the snit.

Reid, who should have quit her hairstyle before quitting Xwitter, explained that she decided to give up her account with 1.9 million followers because “it was just not worth it.” She added that after Elon Musk bought the site, she stopped posting on Xwitter but still used it to get the latest news.

But “in order to do the news aggregation and just look at all, you have to wade through a lot of dreck and a lot of, just, abuse, and a lot of just, negativity,” she said. “And it’s just not worth it.”

Reid has now joined the far-left Guardian and Don Lemon in fleeing Xwitter in the wake of Donald Trump’s triumphant reelection.

Leftists cannot stand free speech. It’s as simple as that. Leftists are notoriously thin-skinned and cannot handle any sort of environment where their ideas are openly challenged. Leftists are narcissists and cannot handle ridicule. Leftists are wrong about everything and cannot stand to have facts and their own hypocrisies and double standards thrown in their smug faces.

These dreadful people adored Twitter when that fascist Jack Dorsey blacklisted anyone who dared talk back to them and when they were the foo-foo elites with the blue checkmarks. But now that it’s an even playing field, it is intolerable for them.

Here’s what I wrote Wednesday about the far-left Guardian’s decision to flee the public square:

There is nothing more frustrating than losing an argument, than having the fact you are wrong shoved in your face. … In Xwitterspeak this is called “the ratio,” or the ratio of replies that disagree with your xweet. Some of it is toxic, sure. But let’s not lie to ourselves. Leftists love the toxicity because it validates their ongoing dehumanization of those who dare to disagree with them. From where I sit, that toxicity has lessened on social media. Today’s “ratio” is more about effectively dismantling the left’s argument, and… That’s what the Guardian can’t stand, that’s what the left can’t stand, and those constant losses are why they are fleeing an arena where everyone is equal and the best ideas win.

This is why there is no left-wing talk radio. Leftist ideas cannot withstand public scrutiny. This is why MSNBC refuses to hire Trump supporters. This is why CNN outnumbers its single Trump supporter five-to-one.

Now that everyone’s voice is equal on Xwitter, now that the site is no longer rigged to the left’s advantage, close-minded ideologues like Don Lemon and Joyless Reid must flee to the only place where they feel affirmed — an echo chamber.

