Nolte: Wapo’s Ruth Marcus Accidentally Admits Trump’s No Fascist

Ruth Marcus, a far-left columnist and associate editor at the disgraced Washington Post, has just accidentally admitted her bête noir, Donald Trump, is no fascist.

The sub-headline of her latest hysterical and dishonest column makes my case: “Trump’s second term is all about curtailing government’s power and reach.”

Hey, guess what the opposite of fascism is? Well, a pretty good definition is “curtailing government’s power and reach.”

Did Hitler decrease or increase the power and reach of government?

Did Stalin decrease or increase the power and reach of government?

What about other infamous fascists like Castro, Mussolini, Hugo Chavez, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden?

They all expanded the power and size of government because that’s what a fascist does.

Trump’s doing the opposite.

So there you go.

Marcus isn’t worried about Trump ushering in fascism. She’s worried that when he and Elon Musk are done the federal government will be less fascist.

What’s especially hilarious is how she desperately attempts to thread the needle that “curtailing government’s power and reach” is still fascism:

In his second [term], he has unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on career employees — one designed to punish those who dared to counter him or his allies, to oust or neuter those with years of expertise, and to set the stage for a new spoils system, replacing seasoned, nonpartisan career workers with compliant loyalists. … If Trump is successful in purging the government of perceived opponents and putting loyalists in their place, would a new Democratic administration politely play by old-school rules — or would it be justified in engaging in a tit-for-tat response?

Where to begin with this propagandist slop…?

First off, Trump is not talking about replacing thousands and thousands of fired federal employees with compliant loyalists. He’s looking to shrink the overall size of bureaucracy, not fire the bureaucracy and replace it with MAGA types.

As far as those few he might replace, that’s how democracy works. We The People vote for a chief executive and his blueprint for the future. He, in turn, hires people in the executive branch to realize his vision. If you want to know what fascism is, it’s an unelected bureaucrat spending money and exerting power no one voted for.

We also (yes!) voted for Elon Musk. No, really, we did. Trump made no secret of the fact that he intended to have Musk do exactly what he’s doing through this DOGE initiative. After nearly 250 years of stasis, people like Marcus simply assumed it was more talk about auditing and shrinking government. Good grief, how many times have candidates talked about rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse and then done nothing? Assuming it was just more campaign talk, no one in the fake media paid Trump or Musk of DOGE much attention. Had they known during the campaign just how serious Trump was and that Musk would hit the ground stampeding, the legacy media would’ve tried to strangle it in the crib.

What I find most revealing (and dishonest) about Marcus is that she never once mentions all the foolish spending USAID was guilty of at the hands of unelected bureaucrats.

You see, any cut to the federal government, no matter how small, is heresy to the left. Hopefully, the left is in for four years of total despair. Trump understands better than any president how fascist the unelected bureaucracy has become and he intends to ensure that what happened to him during his first term is not allowed to happen again.

