Nolte: ‘60 Minutes’ Chief ‘Sobbed’ Like a Girl While Announcing Self-Deportation

A “stunned Anderson Cooper watched as 60 Minutes boss sobbed through a shocking resignation meeting,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Anderson Cooper looked on as his 60 Minutes boss cried while resigning amid corporate pressure brought by Donald Trump’s recent lawsuit,” the report adds.

Yep, just when you think this story cannot get any more delicious, we discover that the serial liar who destroyed the reputation of 60 Minutes like no one since Dan Rather, is a literal crybaby.

Bill Owens, who took charge of 60 Minutes in 2019, and who has been with CBS for 37 years, announced his self-deportation on Wednesday through a memo. Just prior to the news going public, however, he gathered together his fellow serial-lying elite to drop the news personally.

“So an email is going to go out now that says I’m leaving,” Owens announced while holding back tears in front of CBS News chief Wendy McMahon, Anderson Cooper, Lesley Stahl, and others.

“It’s clear that I’ve become the problem. I am the corporation’s problem,” he continued, in a defiant, self-righteous speech that eventually drew applause. … “People have asked, should we walk out?” the EP of the prestigious CBS newsmagazine since 2019 continued, suggesting he was facing pressure from the network brass. “No. The opposite,” Owens continued. “I really, really, really believe that this will create a moment where the corporation will have to think about the way we operate — the way we’ve always operated — and allow us to operate like that.”

The Daily Mail adds that the “speech indicated Owens… wasn’t leaving by choice.”

Everything you’ve read about this drama buries the truth of why underneath the business machinations. Shari Redstone has enough of an ownership stake in CBS’s parent company Paramount to make decisions. She wants to sell the whole thing to Skydance, which is owned by David Ellison, who is friends with President Trump.

So, according to the serial liars in the media, Redstone is pressuring CBS News and 60 Minutes not to criticize Trump so she can 1) make the sale and 2) get SEC to approve the sale.

Well, just like everything else our corporate media emits, that has nothing to do with the real reason why Bill Owens is scurrying away like a punk.

Since Owens took over 60 Minutes, it has pushed one left-wing lie after another and is currently dealing with a $20 billion suit Trump filed for election interference after the disgraced outlet was caught selectively editing an interview with Kamala Harris to make her look somewhat intelligent.

Here is the lay of the land:

[U]nder Bill Owens’ leadership that 60 Minutes straight-up lied to the American people about Hunter Biden’s laptop being “Russian disinformation,” lied about the lab leak, lied about the USAID staff cuts, engaged in the deliberate and malicious editing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the oh-so-benevolent editing of Kamala Harris — not to mention the new magazine’s fascist demands for political censorship and the shameless brownnosing of anyone on the political left.

As Breitbart reported yesterday, Redstone responded like an adult to Owens breaking down like an 11-year-old girl while announcing his self-deportation:

“There is nothing controversial about telling the truth,” Redstone explained. “There’s nothing controversial about getting the real story out there. And I think companies have not only an opportunity, but a tremendous responsibility, to use the resources that they have to tell these stories and to get them to as many audiences, let people decide how they feel about something and how they react to something, but give them the facts.” She also said that “freedom of the press” can be misused by partisans who only tell one side of a story. “I don’t think there’s ever a time you have to compromise what it is that you say and do, but freedom of the press involves telling both sides of the story, giving the facts, not giving opinions. And I think that’s our responsibility as a media company,” she continued.

So…

If you read between the lines, the real reason crybaby Bill Owens self-deported comes down to one word: accountability, as in he doesn’t want any.

Instead, Owens wants to continue to lie with impunity to further his fascist political agenda. But Shari Redstone wants accountability, and you can bet David Ellison will demand the same.

So Owens self-deported in a flood of self-righteous tears.

And if you’re not enjoying this, your heart is made of kryptonite.

