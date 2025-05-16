Nolte: Politico Allows Jake Sullivan to Lie About His Knowledge of Biden’s Mental Decline

Below you can watch a video of the far-left Politico allowing Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, to lie about his knowledge of Biden’s glaringly obvious mental decline:

Sleazy Jake Sullivan: What happened in that debate was a shock to me. I think it was a shock to everybody. And I’ve made that point before. Politico Eunuch Follow-up: Do you think, in retrospect, given everything that’s happened, given everything we’ve talked about today, that it was a mistake for President Biden to try and run again? Sleazy Jake Sullivan: One of the things about being National Security Advisor is, uhm, that you’re mercifully insulated from politics and political decision-making. I was insulated to the point where, while I was National Security Advisor, my spouse was running for Congress, and I had strict rules about what I could even do to support my spouse, let alone be involved in political decision-making, making political calls in the White House. So I have not weighed in on those issues and would not weigh in on them.

A “surprise?”

This wasn’t a surprise to anyone with eyes and ears who paid even scant attention to the news over the last few years. Clip after clip after clip of Joe Biden falling over, tripping, mumbling, wandering off, losing his train of thought, calling forth the dead…

Sullivan claiming he was surprised is a flat-out lie.

But look at that Politico eunuch allowing himself to be lied to, to be made a fool of. But what else can Politico do when Politico was just as much a co-conspirator in trying to cover up Joe Biden’s glaringly obvious mental decline as the rest of the regime media and the White House?

Everyone knew Joe Biden was a mental bowl of oatmeal, and there was Politico looking to gaslight us into believing our eyes and ears were lying to us.

And why?

For purely partisan reasons, Politico did not want Donald Trump to win the White House.

If I were Jake Sullivan, I would have answered the question this way…

Well, you have to understand that I only get my news from Politico, Joe Scarborough, and Jake Tapper, so I assumed Joe Biden was indeed sharp as a tack, that the best Biden ever was about to run for reelection, and that he was the victim of malicious Republicans ridiculing his stutter.

What I find especially hilarious about this is that Politico brought up the subject at all. What — suddenly, Politico has decided to act like journalists? This is nothing less than the media gaslighting all over again, this time with some BS about them holding people accountable for the cover-up. How stupid are these people? All Politico did here was to remind us that 1) they actively participated in the cover-up and 2) that they are still willing to make fools of themselves pretending they didn’t.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.