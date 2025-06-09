Nolte: ABC Los Angeles Reporter Doesn’t Want Cops to Stop ‘People Having Fun Watching Cars Burn’

A so-called reporter at ABC7 in Los Angeles said he doesn’t want law enforcement to interfere with a “bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

He’s concerned that if law enforcement moves in to stop these mostly peaceful people “having fun watching cars burn,” it could make things worse.

But-but-but, I’m confused. If things get worse, doesn’t that mean more cars burn and more people have fun watching them burn?

Anyway, this is your brain on fascism:

Here you have a full-blown insurrection in Los Angeles, much of it led by people waving the flag of a foreign country… Cars destroyed, police officers injured, buildings under siege, and your city is so morally broken that your media try to gaslight us into believing it’s all “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

Are you having fun yet?

Call me a radical, but when cars are lit on fire, law enforcement should stop that, no? I mean, if they don’t, then more cars will burn. Lawlessness begets lawlessness.

How would this ignorant ass feel if “a bunch of people [were] having fun watching cars burn” in the ABC7 parking lot, or in his driveway?

Is it still “having fun” when it’s your property? Would he want the police called in then?

I bet he would.

The left is so cornered by its own base that they have to say things this ignorant and destructive or risk blacklisting and/or violence from their very own. If the local media in Los Angeles were to show the moral courage necessary to demand these riots be put down as quickly as possible, they fear they would be next, that it really would be their own parking lot on fire. So, they have no choice but to squeak out what they know are lies, what they know will encourage more rioting, and do so in the hopes it never arrives at their door.

WATCH — Miller Goes Nuclear on Media: “I Couldn’t Pay You” to Live Next to Criminal Illegal Aliens You Defend:

We are watching the self-destruction of the Democrat party, a party that currently stands for freeing illegal aliens, especially rapists, murderers, human traffickers, and gang members; a party that stands with fetishistic men who destroy girls’ sports and invade women’s private spaces; a party that stands with giving illegal aliens free housing, health insurance, and welfare; a party that stands with the rioters burning down their own cities.

They are only hurting themselves, especially now that 1) the corporate media no longer has the credibility to gaslight anyone and 2) Trump cannot be emotionally blackmailed into becoming a house-trained Republican — which is the only thing that will kill his political capital.

This is a tantrum, and it will not end well for Democrats.

Democrats are okay with people burning police cars while flying Mexican flags. What more does anyone need to know?

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.