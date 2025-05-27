Nolte: Pompous Scott Pelley, Astronaut Gayle King Reportedly on CBS Chopping Block

60 Minutes’ chief pompous ass Scott Pelley, and CBS Mornings host Gayle King (who identifies as an astronaut), are reportedly on the CBS News chopping block, per a Daily Mail exclusive.

According to the report, far-left CBS News is in crisis — tee hee — “with staffers crying in the hallways, fighting over story coverage and seating, and scrambling to update their resumes amid fears of mass layoffs.”

According to the insiders who spoke with the Daily Mail, “morale has plummeted across the network, from the flagship Sunday news show 60 Minutes to CBS Mornings,” all of it due to two things: 1) CBS parent company Paramount Global’s impending berger with Skydance Media and President Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News for interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, the Trump suit is in arbitration and all indications are that Skydance does not want to inherit that mess, so it needs to be resolved before the merger is official.

Then there’s the reported $500 million Paramount is looking to cut “in preparation for the lucrative merger with Skydance Media against the backdrop of a ratings freefall” and the ongoing, high-level personnel shake ups.

Fallout from the merger and the Trump suit has already hit hard. No less than Wendy McMahon, the president of CBS News, and Bill Owens, the executive editor of the disgraced 60 Minutes, have already resigned.

So…

Where to cut? Where to cut?

Well, according to the report, Gayle King has become $10 million in damaged goods. Not only is she hosting the forever-in-last-place CBS Mornings, her grotesquely elitist Space Origin flight, combined with her claims that those few minutes in space mean she’s now an astronaut, have scalded her reputation.

“People don’t want to say it out loud in the office but the entire space debacle really hurt us,” one 60 Minutes staffer told the Daily Mail. “Gayle being part of that is not a good look for our brand. I think a lot of people resent Gayle for that. I know I do.”

King’s $10 million per-year contract is up in September.

“Multiple sources told the Daily Mail that 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley could also be on the way out.”

Pelley, of course, is infamous for his self-regard, unbridled bias, and dishonesty.

“We’re in the middle of a bloodbath,” a 60 Minutes staffer told the Daily Mail. “The axe is falling, people are leaving, no one knows what to do next. We’re all updating our resumes because it really feels like this is a sinking ship.”

Some call it a long overdue reckoning for a corrupt regime media that, at long last, has lost its influence over public opinion.

I prefer to call it The Schlonging:

Trump’s triumphant reelection proved the corporate media are nothing more than an elite salon where everyone talks to each other because Normal People have stopped listening to their lies and hoaxes. The corporate media are over, and the fallout has just begun.

Tee.

Hee.

