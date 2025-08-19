Nolte: Reward Offered to New Yorker Staffer Who Resigns Over Doreen St. Félix’s Racism

Conservative filmmaker, writer, and activist Christopher Rufo is offering a year’s salary to a New Yorker staffer who agrees to resign in protest over the left-wing outlet employing a “virulent anti-white racist and Holocaust revisionist.”

A staffer who agrees will receive one year’s salary up to $125,00 in Bitcoin. In exchange, the staffer will write a “public letter of resignation over the magazine’s culture of anti-white and antisemitic racism.”

Here’s what happened…

Last week, an unsettling number of objectively racist statements were discovered in longtime New Yorker writer Doreen St. Félix’s X feed. They date back to the years right before the far-left New Yorker hired her in 2017.

And they were uncovered for good reason.

Although the disgraced New York Times assured its stupid readers that the whole uproar over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle blue jeans ad was manufactured by Trump supporters, St. Félix’s dumb New Yorker attack on Sweeney proved that a lie. She referred to Sweeney as an “Aryan princess” and described the ad as having a “trashy, dog-whistle atmosphere[.]” and a “presentation of Americana as a zombie slop of mustangs, denim, and good genes [and] lowest-common-denominator stuff.”

All that fear and hate over a blue jeans ad.

Unfortunately for St. Félix, it’s not 2008 anymore, which means an elitist writer for an elitist publication can no longer hurl that trash without consequences. So people began to look into Félix’s past and came up with naked racism and hate:

April 7, 2015: “tbh whiteness fills me with a lot of hate. can’t really be a prude about it anymore. i’m often angry and hateful about it.”

December 24, 2014: “I hate white men. You all are the worst. Go nurse your fucking Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women.”

June 4, 2015: “white people, who literally started a plague because they couldn’t wipe their asses, need never say they taught black people hygiene.”

January 13, 2015: “Of course white people don’t bathe. It’s in their blood. Their lack of hygiene literally started the bubonic plague, lice, syphilis, etc.”

March 10, 2015: “i would be heartbroken if i had kids with a white guy and they didn’t look phenotypically back. I want them to look like me, my parents.”

Hoping to ride out the controversy and knowing its allies in the regime media would never dare to pick up this story, the New Yorker has gone to ground, refusing to comment.

The media-savvy Rufo’s salary offer is a genius way to give the story another day of life, to bring it more attention, and to pressure the New Yorker to comment—which I doubt will happen. But…

At the very least, Rufo and New Media are making the racist St. Félix and her sick views infamous. She’s already had to delete her X account, and New Media will make sure that unless she renounces her racism, it will haunt her forevermore.

We didn’t create these rules. The corporate media did. We’re just playing by them. And it is glorious.

