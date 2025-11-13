Nolte: NY Times, Michael Wolff Begged Epstein for Trump Dirt and Came Up Empty

The only news to come out of the latest Jeffrey Epstein document dump is that disgraced journalist Michael Wolff and a former New York Times “““reporter””” appeared to beg the now-suicided pedophile for dirt on Donald Trump and came up empty.

And now the New York Times is hoping to distract from that by publishing out-of-context emails that say nothing incriminating about Trump.

New York Times finance reporter Landon Thomas Jr. had numerous chummy exchanges with Epstein. And shocka of shocks, at least from the ones we’ve seen, this so-called reporter was only interested in 1) taking down Trump before the 2016 election and 2) getting financial tips.

Keep in mind that that this was nearly a decade after Epstein had been found guilty of procuring child prostitutes in 2008. Also keep in mind that Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in 2007.

“Its [sic] getting scary. The stories you could tell…” Thomas wrote to Epstein in February of 2016 as Trump’s candidacy gained steam.

“I am getting worried,” Thomas wrote Epstein in September of 2016. “Is he ever going to implode?”

That same month, Landon asked the convicted pedophile, “If you knew Trump was going to win, how would you position your portfolio?”

For his part, Michael Wolff wrote an email to Epstein in February of 2016 claiming the New York Times was digging for Epstein-Trump dirt through him (Wolff). “NYT called me about you and Trump. Also, Hillary campaign digging deeply. Again, you should consider preempting,” Wolff explained.

Epstein replied with, “Lots of reporters.”

“Yeah, you’re the Trump bullet,” wrote Wolff.

In January of 2016, Wolff pushed Epstein this way: “[T]he more Trump looks real, or perish the thought, inevitable, the more reporters are going to focus on this, so, as you will not be surprised, you need a strategy.”

At one point, Wolff basically admitted the Deep State is so real that Epstein helping to sink Trump could give him “political cover,” even though Epstein was already a convicted pedophile.

“Also, becoming an anti-Trump voice gives you a certain political cover which you decidedly don’t have now. Still, this necessary [sic] involves you going public,” Wolff wrote. The “strategic plan,” Wolff added, would involve “your public identity, philanthropic activities and interests, and the development of media allies, ought finally to be put in place.”

Nine days later, Wolff wrote, “There’s an opportunity to come forward this week and talk about Trump in such a way that could garner you great sympathy and help finish him. Interested?”

In summation…

It seems to me that Trump offloaded Epstein in 2007, even before Epstein was convicted. Ah, but a former New York Times reporter and a leftist author remained all kinds of chummy with the pedophile in the hopes of defeating Trump in the very early days of his rising political movement.

We have tens of thousands of pages of Epstein documents that show Trump did nothing wrong.

Epstein’s most high-profile and vocal victim, the late Virginia Giuffre, said Trump did not so much as flirt with the girls, much less behave inappropriately.

The Biden administration, which pulled every lawfare stop available to them to destroy Trump, had the so-called Epstein Files for years and had nothing on Trump — which is all we can assume when they were out to destroy the guy. The idea that the Biden people would protect Trump from something incriminating in the Epstein case is a ridiculous assumption.

It was the New York Times and Michael Wolff who cozied up to the suicided pedophile … not Trump.

