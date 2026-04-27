Nolte: Trump Blasts Far-Left ‘60 Minutes’ for Publicizing Shooter’s Manifesto

In the wake of surviving a third assassination attempt at the hands of a Democrat, President Trump appeared on the disgraced, far-left 60 Minutes and blasted aging ratings-failure Norah O’Donnell for publicizing the wannabe assassin’s manifesto.

Norah O’Donnell: The so-called manifesto is a stunning thing to read, Mr. President. He appears to reference a motive in it. He writes this quote: “administration officials they are targets” and he also wrote this: “I’m no longer willing to permit pedophile rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” What’s your reaction to that? President Trump: Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would. Because you’re horrible people. Horrible people. Yeah he did write… I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.

Then O’Donnell proved why she failed as the anchor of the CBS Evening News. People do not want to spend a half-hour with a dead-eyed, smug, leftist asshole who behaves like your first wife in a divorce deposition…

Norah O’Donnell: Oh, do you think he was referring to you? President Trump: Excuse me. You read that crap from some sick person. I got associated with stuff… Exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things. But I said to myself, you know, I’ll do this interview and they’ll probably read the manifesto of a sick person but you should be ashamed of yourself reading that — because I’m not any of those things. Norah O’Donnell: Mr. President— President Trump: Excuse me. You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 Minutes. You’re a disgrace.

Indeed.

Later in the interview, O’Donnell mentioned that the would-be assassin attended a No Kings protest. Trump responded beautifully with…

“No Kings, yeah… If I was a king, I wouldn’t be dealing with you.”

Why Trump elevates these leftist liars is beyond me. Why not grant this exclusive to a reputable news outlet? Why not elevate the people and outlets that don’t lie about Trump or seek to troll him, as the aging harridan O’Donnell did here?

The good news is that this is one more black eye for a 60 Minutes that continues to prove it is nothing more than a Democrat Party super PAC.

Think about this…

Authorities hid the Nashville transgender school shooter’s manifesto for more than a year without Norah O’Donnell, CBS News, or 60 Minutes demanding its release.

But here’s Norah O’Donnell, CBS News, and 60 Minutes reading this wannabe assassin’s manifesto over the air on network TV the day after the assassination attempt, and throwing it in the face of the man targeted for assassination.

These people are pure evil.