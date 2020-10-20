Trump Leaks Video of 60 Minutes Lesley Stahl After Cutting Interview Short

President Donald Trump on Tuesday released a short video of CBS reporter Lesley Stahl not wearing a mask at the White House following an interview with him.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

The interview ended after the president sat with the journalist for 45 minutes at the White House, according to reports.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in on Stahl’s behavior at the White House.

“This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk,” she wrote. “Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?”

This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley? https://t.co/jOkiCEZSJT — Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitt45) October 20, 2020

White House CNN reporters cited sources that said that the president abruptly ended the interview and did not return for a scheduled “walk and talk” shot with Vice President Mike Pence.