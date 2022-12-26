PHOTO: New York Target Workers Provide Refuge for People Stranded During Blizzard

A blizzard forced several people to find shelter at a Target in Cheektowaga, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, over the weekend.

Buffalo natives Jessica Sypniewski, her boyfriend Samuel Lebron, and their two children were driving back to West Seneca early Friday before the bad weather hit, the Buffalo News reported Monday.

They initially thought it was just another storm, but the wind picked up speed and it quickly turned into whiteout conditions.

When they made it to the Target Plaza on Walden Avenue, Target employees welcomed them inside and offered Starbucks hot chocolate, blankets, and a place to sit and warm up.

For two days the seven Target employees, who were also away from their families on Christmas, took care of multiple other stranded motorists during one of the worst blizzards that anyone can remember.