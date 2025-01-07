Homes Burn as Wildfire Is Carried Across Pacific Palisades by Strong Winds

Homes are burning Tuesday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades as a wildfire is carried across the hillside community by strong winds. One home has been completely engulfed in flames.

KNX News reporter Pete Demetriou posted photos to X of the Pacific Palisades wildfire near Lachman Lane and Luna Vista Drive, noting that one home has been “destroyed.”

Demetriou added that winds blowing up to 50 miles per hour are carrying the flames “at 90 degree angles into back yards or homes,” and noted that air power is “limited due to lack of visibility.”

University of Southern California Associate Professor of Biological Science Andrew Hires, who lives near the fire, noted that one house on Lachman Lane has completely “burned down.”

“We’re in the Palisades Highlands and Fire Road is literally on fire,” another social media user, David Hansen, commented, sharing video footage of flames on the side of the road, and noting that the wildfire has also struck homes on Charmel Lane in Pacific Palisades.

Watch Below:

“We’re on Sunset Boulevard, 400 yards from the ocean — there’s a fire and I hope these cars don’t explode,” Hansen added in a follow-up X post, sharing more video footage of the wildfire.

Watch Below:

“Trying to get back to our house to get some things before all the palisades burn down,” another social media user wrote in an X post, sharing photos and videos of roads with skies full of smoke.

The fire that burned multiple homes and forced thousands of evacuations grew to 770 acres amid a strong windstorm, according to a report by Whittier Daily News.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Captain Erik Scott noted that the fire was “rapidly spreading due to the significant winds that we have.”

As Breitbart News reported, the fire sparked in the brush near the Paseo Miramar neighborhood and later made its way to Palisades Drive, where it spread quickly on Tuesday morning, destroying homes and cars, and forcing residents to evacuate, as well as the local school.

Another wildfire, meanwhile, was seen burning above the Hollywood Hills.

While the cause of the fires have yet to be confirmed, the Pacific Palisades wildfire may have been the result of fireworks that were set off on New Year’s Eve, which would have began as a small fire burning calmly for days, before being kicked up and accelerated by high winds.