‘Polar Vortex’ Set to Hit NYC May Drop Up to Six Inches of Snow

Residents are gearing up for a “polar vortex” that is forecast to hit New York City, bringing freezing temperatures and snow.

The winter storm is set to move in on Sunday, and the city may see up to six inches of snow as a result, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

“The powder will stick around thanks to bone-chilling temps in the low teens that will linger through Wednesday, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Cody Braud,” the outlet said, noting the last time the Big Apple experienced six inches of snow was in late 2020.

Braud said the cold temperatures will be more dangerous than the snow, adding, “With the wind chill, Tuesday morning will likely be feeling below zero.”

A winter storm watch was issued for parts of northeastern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Fairfield County in Connecticut that will go into early Monday, NBC New York reported on Saturday:

Snow will move in before noon, as temperatures drop below freezing. With colder air moving into the region and timing favoring the latter half of the day, temperatures for most of us are back below freezing, meaning this is largely an all-snow event. Expect snow to move in by early afternoon, continuing through the evening, tapering off just after midnight. Along the Jersey Coast and the eastern end of Long Island, where temperatures start off a bit milder, initial rain and snow mixing is expected before snow fully takes over, resulting in relatively lower accumulations at the coasts.

The report also warned people, “We are expecting plowable snow across the tri-state on Sunday. Be ready for shoveling and sledding on Monday, just be sure to dress for the cold.”

Live video footage shows winter weather conditions in places such as New York City, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia:

The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Saturday the snow that is expected to fall in the New York City metro area could result in “slippery travel and snow covered roads Sunday afternoon into Sunday night”:

According to the Post article, “The polar vortex will Arctic air directly from Siberia, giving approximately 300 million Americans a taste of the tundra.”