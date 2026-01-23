Millions of Americans are being called upon to protect the animals under their care from the historic winter storm bearing down on the United States.

The national animal welfare group, Animal Wellness Action, issued the call in a press release on Friday.

“With frigid temperatures and widespread ice and snow forecast through this weekend, the threat to animals — from family pets to farmed livestock — is extreme. This storm is not just a human emergency. Animals who cannot speak for themselves are uniquely vulnerable, especially in southern states where such cold is rare and preparedness approaches are often limited,” The group’s president, Wayne Pacelle, said.

The storm is forecast to bring destructive ice and heavy snow to over 30 states in the South, Midwest, and Northeast, the Weather Channel reported late Friday.

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon told Americans to “Take this storm seriously, folks.”

People caring for animals should also take their needs seriously during extreme weather.

Animal Wellness Action urged pet owners to bring their dogs, cats, and other companion animals inside for the duration of the storm.

“Outdoor pets can succumb to hypothermia, frostbite, dehydration, and starvation when food and water freeze. Extra nourishment and regularly checked, unfrozen water sources can help pets generate body heat and maintain hydration,” the group continued:

More than 20 million roosters kept outdoors for cockfighting — an inherently cruel and exploitative practice — face a life-threatening environment without adequate shelter, food, or insulation. These animals are typically housed outdoors with minimal protection and can suffer rapidly fatal cold stress when temperatures remain below freezing for prolonged periods. The groups call on enforcement authorities to ensure that all such animals are provided immediate and humane shelter and care during this extreme weather event.

The organization also explained that animals in southern states are not acclimated to such extreme conditions. Owners and caregivers should pay special attention to make sure they have unfrozen water, adequate shelter, dry bedding, and increased nutrition to help maintain their body heat.

Dr. Jim Keen D.V.M., Ph.D., who is Director of Veterinary Sciences at the Center for a Humane Economy, explained that animals need more energy when the weather is cold and burn calories to stay warm. It is extremely important they have extra feed and protection from the elements to survive.