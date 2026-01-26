Officials: 18 People Have Died amid Lingering Winter Storm

Authorities report that at least 18 people have died as a result of the severe and long-lasting winter storm that hit the United States over the weekend.

More snow fell on the Northeast and hundreds of thousands of people in the South are enduring frigid temperatures without electricity amid freezing rain and ice, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

Among the reported deaths were two young people, a 17-year-old boy in Arkansas and a 16-year-old girl in Texas, who died in sledding accidents, the outlet said.

“A 28-year-old teacher was found dead and covered in snow after leaving a bar in Emporia, Kansas, as temperatures dipped below zero, Emporia police said in a news release after using bloodhounds to find her body,” the AP stated.

In New York City, three people were found dead on the streets over the weekend as the cold weather bore down on residents, per Breitbart News.

Amid the snow, ice, and mass power outages, roadways remain dangerous and airports are cancelling thousands of flights, CBS News reported Monday.

“At one point, widespread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people — more than half the U.S. population — in a path stretching from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, the National Weather Service said. It warned people to brace for a string of frigid days,” the outlet stated.

In a social media post early Monday, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said snowfall would continue in areas of New England for the day but not in the central and eastern portions of the country.

ABC News reported more than 12,000 flights had been cancelled on Sunday.

Video footage shows the severe conditions in areas across the nation. The clip below shows wrecked semi-trucks and police officers helping drivers push their vehicles out of the snow and ice:

The Weather Channel reported on Monday that the death toll from the storm continues to rise.