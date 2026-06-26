Nolte: Paris Socialists Use Heatwave as Excuse to Ban Alcohol

Paris, France, is a city where people live almost exclusively in apartments, and as of the latest statistics, only five to six percent of those apartments have any form of air conditioning.

That means that 94 percent of Paris residents have no air conditioning.

And now there’s a brutal heatwave hitting the city, people are dying, and what is there to say about this kind of backwards-thinking stupidity?

The Paris authorities are not stupid. They’re using the heatwave in the same way fascist authorities used the coronavirus pandemic to control the population. In this specific case, Paris authorities are banning alcohol.

“Paris police told reporters that alcohol consumption in the streets and other public places as well as takeaway alcohol sales will be banned from Friday amid the intense heatwave,” reports NDTV World.

“We are reaching a saturation point in hospital facilities,” the Paris police prefect said. “The number of hospitalisations keeps increasing.”

“Takeaway alcohol sales are banned from 6 pm Friday to 7 am Saturday and from 6 pm Saturday to 7 am Sunday,” the report explains. Public “consumption of alcohol [is banned] between 12 pm Friday and 7 am Saturday, and between 12 pm Saturday and 7 am Sunday, [and the] ban also applies to retail stores that exclusively sell such beverages.”

Paris has had socialist mayors since 2001, so Paris is getting what it voted for. Morons.

It’s also likely not a coincidence that banning alcohol appeases France’s Muslim population.

“French populist leader Marine Le Pen has vowed to put in place a ‘massive air-conditioning plan’ using interest-free loans intended for the ‘green’ transition to mitigate the impact of future heat waves like those the country is currently experiencing,” reported my colleague Kurt Zindulka on Thursday.

Le Pen says “the lack of air conditioning disproportionately affects the working class, who have to live in the heat, miss work when schools close, and watch after their children during the day. Meanwhile, the wealthy largely live and work in air-conditioned environments.”

I don’t know.

While it is true that air conditioning is 20 to 50 percent more expensive in France, you can still buy a single-room portable unit for $300 to $500 U.S., and that’s for a portable unit. The French like their tall casement windows, so the window units we use in America don’t work.

One problem is that even if you have air conditioning, you’re not always home, and only about half of the stores and offices in France have air conditioning. That can make for a pretty miserable work day.

Will Parisians really roll over and accept a Puritan alcohol ban over the reasonable choice of entering the 21st Century with the miracle of cheap and abundant air conditioning?

The left has these French dummies suffering all through summer, having convinced them that’s the moral thing to do for Mother Earth.

When my pretty wife and I first got together, our first big purchase, made in installments, was a bedroom air conditioner. Because the apartment complex had only sliding windows, I had to deal with all that, but I did, and you know why? I’m not about to live like a savage.

Air conditioning is right up there with penicillin and the bikini as one of the greatest inventions of the 20th Century.

Yes, I know alcohol and heat don’t mix. But alcohol goes just fine with 18,000 BTUs blasting in your face, you anti-science pansies.