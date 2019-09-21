Donald Trump: ‘Real and Only Story’ Is Joe Biden’s Ukraine Scandal

President Donald Trump challenged the establishment media on Saturday about the importance of former Vice President Joe Biden’s Ukraine scandal story.

Trump shared a campaign video on Twitter, highlighting the story in which Biden threatened to pull aid from Ukraine if it did not fire a prosecutor who was currently investigating an energy company where his son, Hunter Biden, was serving on the board.

“The real and only story!” he wrote.

This is the real and only story! pic.twitter.com/4z8eOcm6PA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

The video points out that despite Biden’s insistence that “not one single credible outlet” gave credence to the story, several media outlets reported on the case, including the New York Times and ABC News.

Hunter Biden’s lucrative position on the Ukrainian energy firm while his father was vice president was exposed in Peter Schweizer’s bestselling book Secret Empires. He also used his father’s connections in China:

Trump said that the media’s focus on his repeated request to Ukrainian authorities to investigate Biden was misplaced, defending his conversations about the probe as “perfectly fine and routine.”

“Nothing was said that was in any way wrong, but Biden’s demand, on the other hand, was a complete and total disaster,” he wrote. “The Fake News knows this but doesn’t want to report!”