Donald Trump: ‘We Will Win’ in 2020 Against Democrat ‘Con Artists’

President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to beat Democrats in 2020, arguing they only cared about getting him out of office and hurting Republicans.

“The Do-Nothing Democrats are Con Artists, only looking to hurt the Republican Party and President,” he wrote on Twitter. “Their total focus is 2020, nothing more, and nothing less. The good news is that WE WILL WIN!!!!”

The president commented as Democrats continued to push for impeachment and reports emerged about one of the government “whistleblowers” having a professional relationship with one of the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.

“The Whistleblower’s facts have been so incorrect about my ‘no pressure’ conversation with the Ukrainian President, and now the conflict of interest and involvement with a Democrat Candidate, that he or she should be exposed and questioned properly,” Trump wrote. “This is no Whistleblower.”

Trump questioned why the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community failed to stop what was obviously a partisan inquiry.

“The Whistleblower has ties to one of my DEMOCRAT OPPONENTS,” he wrote. “Why does the ICIG allow this scam to continue?”

The White House issued a sharp rebuke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter outlining the “legal and constitutional flaws” in the Democrat’s impeachment inquiry.

“President Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process,” the eight-page letter read.

As the process continues, the Trump team is gearing up for a full-scale war against the Democrat-led effort for impeachment.

Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy is expected to join the Trump legal defense team for impeachment as an outside counsel, according to reports Wednesday night.

