Pro-Life Group Says Impeachment Is About Abortion

President Trump is not the real target of Democrats’ attempts to impeach, a pro-life group asserts, but rather his socially conservative policies and the Americans who support them are.

Writing for LifeNews.com on Wednesday, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins states that the American left is making a desperate move to stop the policy shift that has been occurring since January 2017.

Conservative values are “the real target” of the Democrats’ offensive, Perkins contends. “Your values and mine keep advancing in Washington, D.C. as never before with President Trump’s pro-life, pro-family, pro-religious liberty agenda.”

Most of all, liberals are outraged at the president’s “steadfast support of life,” Perkins declares, citing former House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), that Donald Trump is “the most pro-life president in the history of America.”

“Liberals are enraged by President Trump’s tireless efforts to defund Planned Parenthood,” he says. “The Trump administration’s ‘Protect Life Rule’ stops Title X taxpayer dollars from going to family-planning facilities that perform or refer for abortions. Rather than comply with the rule, Planned Parenthood backed out of the family planning program altogether.”

Perkins notes that its decision cost Planned Parenthood $16,120,000 in direct Title X grants, along with the millions more they receive as subgrantees of Title X funds.

Liberals in Congress are carrying on this “political sideshow,” he writes, because they have no other way to stop the president from doing any more “damage” to their radical plans for America.

With their radical anti-life, anti-family agenda, the Democrats seek to roll back “the progress you and I have made over the last three years for faith, family, and freedom,” he states. Impeachment is a last-ditch effort, as they have not been able to move the nation by democratic means.

Liberals are also incensed over Trump’s vigorous defense of religious liberty, according to Perkins, as well as his appointment of dozens of “originalist federal judges” who will defend constitutional freedoms for decades to come.

“These are the real reasons Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and his committee are conducting this phony impeachment process,” Perkins concludes.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome