Franklin Graham: Democrats ‘Are Flirting with All-Out Socialism’

“Socialism is dangerous, and we have a party and many politicians who are flirting with all-out socialism,” writes the celebrated Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham Monday.

“Portland is an example of what will take place in other cities if Americans do not take a stand in defense of the nation—through the power of the vote,” Rev. Graham tweeted in response to the mayhem that has taken hold of the West-Coast city.

Rev. Graham, the son of “America’s Pastor” Billy Graham, urged Americans who love their country to learn their lesson and vote out Democrat leadership.

“In looking at the chaos that has erupted in cities controlled by liberal, socialist-leaning leadership, it should not only grieve us, but it should cause great concern,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “If this kind of leadership wins in local, state, and national elections in November, you can expect to see more and more of this, which would eventually lead to the demise of this nation as we know it.”

Graham insisted that Americans need to make use of the democratic process to retake possession of the country from those who would seek to destroy it.

“I would encourage every person who loves this country to pray and to turn out by the millions to vote,” he wrote. “Don’t just watch the news and be depressed or shake your head about what’s going on—stand up for America!”

“Vote for leaders who love this country, defend the Constitution, and who support law and order,” he said. “Most importantly, pray and ask for God’s mercy and help for our nation.”

