Cindy McCain Added to Joe Biden’s Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Cindy McCain speaks during the 10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Cindy McCain is joining Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s (D) advisory board, the former vice president’s transition team announced this week.

“Cindy McCain is joining our already strong advisory board of diverse experts who are committed to ensuring a Biden-Harris administration is ready to meet our country’s most urgent challenges on Day One,” Ted Kaufman, co-chair of Biden Transition, said.

“This transition is like no other, preparing amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy which makes Mrs. McCain’s experience as a business woman, philanthropist, and longtime advocate for issues impacting women and children all the more valuable,” Kaufman added:

McCain formally endorsed Biden last week — news that did not necessarily come as a shock, given the McCains’ participation in the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last month, describing her late-husband’s friendship with the former vice president.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” McCain announced on Twitter last week.

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity,” she continued, adding that Biden will be a “commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight”:

Biden thanked McCain for both her “support” and “friendship,” adding that the election is “bigger than any one political party”:

President Donald Trump dismissed the endorsement, reiterating that he has “never” been a “fan of John”:

Notably, Biden and the late-McCain’s friendship went through the wringer during the 2008 election, as Biden ripped him as “an angry man, lurching from one position to another.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.