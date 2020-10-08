Claim: Vice President Mike Pence said former Vice President Joe Biden is familiar with plagiarism.

Verdict — True: The plan for addressing the coronavirus pandemic on Biden’s campaign website includes much of what President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence, who heads up the White House’s coronavirus task force, have already put in place.

This includes widespread testing, helping local and state leaders provide personal protection equipment (PPE), making sure hospitals are prepared, working to get a vaccine for the virus in record time, and offering support to Americans struggling during the pandemic, including temporarily halting evictions.

During the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence responded to Democrat vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’s claim that Biden has a better plan to combat the coronavirus than Trump and his administration.

“The reality is when you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force has been doing every step of the way,” Pence said.

“Quite frankly, when I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE, developing a vaccine, it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about,” Pence said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.