Reports: Major Donors Side with Democrats Against GOP, Donald Trump

California donors from Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and businesses are helping Democratic Senate candidates to swamp GOP campaigns, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

“Between June 1 and September 30, Democratic Senate candidates raised $386 million and GOP candidates raised $154 million, with [South Carolina’s Jamie] Harrison raising the most of any Senate candidate [$57 million] in a three-month period ever, according to fundraising disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday,” said the October 17 report.

“Much of the money flowed from California’s large number of political contributors,” the newspaper reported.

“The $28 million [Theresa] Greenfield raised last quarter is more than quadruple what [Iowa Sen. Joni] Ernst pulled in … Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, the Democrat running for Senate whose $25.3 million haul last quarter more than doubled what the incumbent raised … Former astronaut Mark Kelly raised nearly $36 million in his Arizona race to unseat GOP Sen. Martha McSally … [and] Democrat Sara Gideon’s $39-million haul was more than five times the amount [Maine] Republican Sen. Susan Collins raised,” the report said.

Some of the California funding in the prior quarter was sketched in an August report by the L.A. Times:

FEC filings show some prominent Senate candidates have raised more in itemized donations from Californians than from donors in their respective home states. They include Sens. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield; and Amy McGrath, the Democrat challenging incumbent Mitch McConnell in Kentucky … The race Californians donated the most to — $5.6 million — is between Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Democratic rival McGrath in Kentucky. It’s not the most competitive race on the map, but it is high profile because of McConnell’s prominence. He received nearly $1.8 million from Californians, and McGrath received more than $3.8 million.

… The Colorado and South Carolina races are among the top five contests favored by California donors. In the former, among the most competitive in the nation, Gardner received about $750,000 from Californians, and his Democratic rival and former Gov. John Hickenlooper received more than $1.4 million.

Aided by huge donations from Wall Street, Biden’s campaign is collecting far more donations than Trump’s campaign.

Politico reported October 15:

President Donald Trump, the Republican National Committee and affiliated joint fundraising committees raised $247.8 million in September, Trump’s campaign announced, leaving him at a significant cash deficit to former Vice President Joe Biden entering the final stretch of the 2020 election. Biden’s campaign and affiliated committees raised a record $383 million in September, and they had $432 million in reserves at the end of the month, his campaign announced Wednesday.