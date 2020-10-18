VIDEO: Hundreds Join Trump Car Parade Across Tennessee County

Hundreds of vehicles in Sullivan County, Tennessee, joined a car parade supporting President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The event, dubbed the “Trump Train Parade,” started in Bluff City and stretched for 20 miles into downtown Bristol before ending in Kingsport, video footage of the parade showed.

“We wanted to come out and show support for our president, and we just want to say God bless him, and God bless America, and we just want to keep it great again, and another four years for our president,” parade participant Tina Colvard told WJHL.

The event’s organizer, Mark Vance, got the idea for the Trump Train car parade after organizing a boat parade in support of the president.

“Back on Labor Day, I had an event on South Holston Lake, and we had over 1,000 boats out there, and people said, ‘Why don’t you do a Trump Parade for vehicles cause we don’t own boats,'” Vance told WCYB.

“So, I threw the idea out on social media and started receiving a lot of phone calls from people from Virginia down into Tennessee and said, ‘Let’s do this,'” he added.

This is not the only pro-Trump car parade to happen on the same day throughout the U.S. On Saturday, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered for a parade in Indiana.