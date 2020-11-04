Michael Bloomberg Blew $100 Million to Help Joe Biden Win Florida

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg blew over $100 million to help Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden win in Florida, Ohio, and Texas — even though his preferred candidate lost all three states to President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg used his money to finance pro-Biden and anti-Trump advertisements, first in Florida, then in the other two states, the New York Post reported.

He also used his deep pockets to boost Latino and black turnout at the polls.

Trump carried Florida despite Bloomberg spending $100 million of his own money to help Biden.

Bloomberg also spent a combined $15 million in Texas and Ohio in the hopes of putting Biden over the finish line in those states. Trump carried those states anyway.

Even though it was a staggering sum of money lost for the Democrats, a Bloomberg spokesperson insisted that the money was not wasted.

“The goal was to help elect Joe Biden president. We are well on the way to helping achieve that goal,” said Bloomberg political adviser Howard Wolfson.

Bloomberg also torched through millions of dollars to finance his own brief, failed campaign for the White House.