House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could once again see her speakership challenged following a lackluster showing of House Democrat candidates in Tuesday’s 2020 election.

The Hill reports:

Stung by their party’s disappointing showing at the polls Tuesday, two moderate House Democrats say they and other centrists are privately discussing a plan that was unthinkable just 24 hours earlier: throwing their support behind a challenger to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The two Democrats told The Hill on Wednesday that they were reaching out to their colleagues about backing one of Pelosi’s top lieutenants, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), for Speaker. […] One of the two lawmakers who spoke to The Hill said a number of Democrats representing suburban and exurban districts had been talking about the need for a change.

Democrats representing suburban districts are said to be those who see the need for a shakeup of Democrat leadership.

“It’s time for Democrats to elevate a new generation of leadership in both the House and the Senate,” one lawmaker told the Hill. “Americans are clearly afraid of ‘socialism,’ want safe streets and neighborhoods, and to vote for people who they believe will help put more money in their pockets. While Democratic policies can adequately address those issues, our messaging mechanism clearly cannot.”

At least seven Democrats were defeated in House races last night.

When reached for comment about a possible bid to oust Pelosi, the speaker’s press representative said her focus is on the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Today is not about the race for Speaker. Today is about the race for the White House and ensuring that our Members and candidates in uncalled races have the support they need. That is our focus,” Drew Hammil told the Hill in an email.

Earlier this month, Pelosi pledged to run for her leadership position again if Democrats retain their House majority.