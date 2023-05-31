Republicans view former President Donald Trump as better able to handle key issues — such as the economy and foreign policy — than his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the latest LX News/YouGov poll found.

The survey, taken prior to DeSantis’s entry into the presidential race, asked respondents who they view as better able to handle a range of issues between Trump and DeSantis.

Trump takes the edge on virtually every issue among Republicans. Sixty-one percent of Republicans, for example, believe Trump can better the economy, compared to 13 percent who say DeSantis and 16 percent who believe they could handle it both “equally.”

Further, one-third of Republicans believe Trump can better handle the issue of abortion, compared to 21 percent who choose Trump and 31 percent who say they could handle it “equally.” Similarly, 31 percent of Republicans better trust Trump to handle the coronavirus, compared to 22 percent who say DeSantis and 34 percent who say they could handle it “equally.”

That trend continues on a range of issues.

Crime

Trump: 42 percent

DeSantis: 16 percent

Equally: 28 percent

Education

Trump: 34 percent

DeSantis: 25 percent

Equally: 26 percent

Foreign Policy

Trump: 59 percent

DeSantis: 15 percent

Equally: 16 percent

Guns

Trump: 46 percent

DeSantis: 17 percent

Equally: 25 Percent

Health Care

Trump: 40 percent

DeSantis: 19 percent

Equally: 28 percent

Taxes and Government Spending

Trump: 46 percent

DeSantis: 19 percent

Equally: 22 percent

A majority of Republicans, 56 percent, believe Trump is better suited to handle immigration, compared to 12 percent who choose DeSantis.

Notably, Trump announced on Tuesday he would sign an executive order on day one in office ending birthright citizenship for illegal aliens. The announcement was first obtained by Breitbart News.

Trump said in a video:

As part of my plan to secure the border, on day one of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship.

WATCH: Exclusive — Trump Pledges Executive Order on “Day One” of Presidency to End Birthright Citizenship for Illegal Aliens, “Birth Tourism”

Trump Campaign

Further, the survey found 59 percent of Republicans identify Trump as the “best chance of winning the 2024 general election for president,” compared to 27 percent who said DeSantis. Similar surveys also found more confidence in Trump in this capacity as well.

The survey was taken May 17-19, 2023, among 1,000 U.S. adult citizens and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.