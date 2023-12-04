Report: CNN and ABC to Potentially Host GOP Debates

Establishment media outlets CNN and ABC News are reportedly interested in hosting independent Republican primary presidential debates in the coming months.

Some GOP candidates previously voiced support for additional debates, though it is unknown if they would participate in establishment network events. GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slammed the Republican National Committee (RNC) for allowing NBC News the privilege to host the November 8 debate.

The networks could independently schedule the debates in coming months, Politico reported Monday:

ABC News: Before New Hampshire’s January 23 primary

CNN: Unknown

A person familiar with the RNC’s debate deliberations told Politico the committee did not commit to holding additional debates. When Breitbart News requested comment, the committee did not clarify if it would hold any more debates with an establishment news network.

The committee “will meet to decide the details of future debates next week,” an RNC spokesperson told Breitbart News. During that meeting, the committee plans to consider terminating candidate pledges. The pledges prevent candidates from participating in non-RNC-sanctioned debates.

“Should the RNC forgo hosting future debates, it would allow the networks to set criteria for qualifications and format, something the RNC has done for the first four debates,” Politico reported.