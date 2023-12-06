President Joe Biden, 81, told reporters on Tuesday that he must run for reelection after prominent Democrats implored him to reconsider a second bid against likely GOP nominee former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s claim that he must run for reelection suggests Biden believes he is the only Democrat who can defeat Trump, who is surging in the GOP primary polls.

“Would you be running if Trump wasn’t running?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I expect so,” Biden replied. “But he is running, and — I just — I have to run.”

Biden’s comment came on the same day he told donors he probably would not run if Trump was not running. “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said, adding that Democrats “cannot let him [Trump] win.”