Adam Kinzinger: Christian Trump Supporters ‘Don’t Understand’ Their Own Religion

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) took to X the day after Christmas to bash former President Donald Trump, claiming that Christians who support him “don’t understand” their faith.

“I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian,” Kinzinger posted Tuesday, in response to Trump’s Truth Social Christmas message in which he told corrupt members of the “swamp” to “rot in hell.”

I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian. If you are a Christian who supports him you don’t understand your own religion. Trump is weak, meager, smelly, victim-ey, belly-achey, but he ain’t a Christian and he’s not “Gods man.” #trumpsmells pic.twitter.com/ZUn7NBuoq3 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 26, 2023

Kinzinger went on to assert, “If you are a Christian who supports him you don’t understand your own religion.”

“Trump is weak, meager, smelly, victim-ey, belly-achey, but he ain’t a Christian and he’s not ‘Gods man,'” the Trump critic added.

RELATED VIDEO — Kinzinger: “Christian Nationalist” Jim Jordan Is Very Dangerous to This Country:

The former congressman has isolated himself from most of the GOP after becoming one of their most vocal haters of the Republican president, and serving on the House select committee that investigated the January 6 “insurrection.”

Kinzinger, the only Republican on the committee besides fellow disgraced former representative Liz Cheney, even sold autographed copies of the investigation panel’s full report for $100.

Multiple Christian leaders called out Kinzinger for his religious Trump-bashing, including former United Nations ambassador and current chairman of the Conservative Action Project Ken Blackwell, who was a professor at Liberty University, the largest American Christian university.

“This latest example proves yet again that Kinzinger does not understand Christianity,” Blackwell told Breitbart News.

Also a senior fellow at the Family Research Council and a former Ohio politician who served as the mayor of Cincinnati, state treasurer, and secretary of state, Blackwell is well-known throughout Christian and conservative spaces. He went on to argue that Biden has been “a fierce opponent to faithful Christians”:

This election is a binary choice between Trump and Biden. The Lord has providentially placed us as citizens in a democratic republic with a duty to vote, so followers of Jesus regularly vote in elections where neither candidate teaches Sunday School in Bible-believing churches. Trump’s policies support religious liberty, many others are consistent with biblical principles, and many of his appointees are committed followers of Jesus Christ. Biden by contrast has been a fierce opponent to faithful Christians attempting to live their lives, raise their children, and run their businesses according to their faith.”

Another previous Ohio politician, former U.S. Rep. Bob McEwen, said, “The Left tracks where Trump is strong. These types (Adam, Cheney, Pelosi) then invent stories to discourage veterans, minorities, or the faith community from turning out.”

“Adam is just a tool,” he added.



Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council and former Commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, also shared his unfiltered thoughts on who true Christians should support in a race between Biden and Trump.

“Bible-believing Christians understand that our hope is not in government or government leaders,” he said to Breitbart News. “Our hope, and the hope for all human beings for that matter, is found in the grace of God, the message of which is spread not by the government but by the followers of Jesus Christ.”

RELATED VIDEO — Kinzinger: Trump Is Like a Toddler, His Emotional “Outbursts” Should Disqualify Him from Presidency:

Perkins went on to compare Trump and Biden’s policies that impact Christians.

We also understand that this God-given mission is better facilitated by government leaders who respect truth and the Christian faith, not those who try to subvert it or penalize it as the present administration has done. Comparing the policies and actions of the last two presidents on who has helped and who has hindered Christians in America, it is not even close. As one cabinet secretary quipped about President Trump, he may not be a Sunday school teacher, but he sure knew how to hire them. Biblical-centered faith prospered under Trump; it is now under attack. A Christian would be a fool to vote to continue the policies and practices that attack our ability to live our lives directed by our Bible-centered, Christian faith.

Despite attacks from Republican “Never Trumpers,” the former president is still the favorite to win the GOP primary, nearing 70 percent support.