Democrats Drop 260k in Voter Registration Edge in Pennsylvania

Democrats have dropped nearly 260,000 in their voter registration edge — more than double the 2020 margin — in Pennsylvania, according to the latest statistics.

A brief look at Pennsylvania voter registration statistics shows Democrats leading Republicans with 3,893,342 registered Democrats to 3,475,267 registered Republicans — a difference of 418,075 registered voters.

A broader look, however, shows that this trend has continued for the past several years, as Democrats had a registered voter advantage of 916,273 in 2016. That shrank to 685,818 in 2020. According to the Republican National Committee (RNC), the Republicans reduced the gap even further by 161,549 voters since 2022 alone, bringing it from -605,188 to -443,639 as of December 2023.

In other words, the gap has reduced by well over 260,000 voters since 2020:

PA Voters Registration Statistics DEM: 3,893,342 [-335,546]

GOP: 3,475,267 [-63,803]

IND: 1,313,125 [-5,874] [Change vs Nov. 2020]

—

Voters Reg. Edge

• Feb. 2024: 🔵+418,075 (D+4.8%)

• Nov. 2020: 🔵+685,818 (D+7.5%)

• Nov. 2016: 🔵+916,273 (D+10.5%)https://t.co/z5SEhEvWAv — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 6, 2024

This trend is not exclusive to Pennsylvania. Republicans are making what the RNC described to Breitbart News as “historic voter registration gains” in battleground states across the country.

As of December, Republicans had a 192,323 voter advantage over Democrats in Arizona, up from 139,923 in 2021. Republicans continue to close the gap in other key states as well, including Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, as Breitbart News detailed:

In Georgia, Republicans were down 343,190 as of November 2020, but that gap has decreased to -240,676 in December 2023, meaning Republicans have reduced the Democrats’ registration lead by 102,514 voters over the past three years. Like Arizona, Republicans in Georgia also have an advantage in more than half of the Peach State’s counties. In November 2020, Republicans were down 8,537 in Michigan, for example. “As of December 2023, the gap has flipped to a 215,338 advantage for the Modeled Republicans for a net registration increase of 223,875 voters in the last three years,” the RNC told Breitbart News. Similarly, in November 2020, Republicans were down 109,031 in Nevada. The gap has since decreased to -67,067. In other words, Republicans have reduced the Democrats’ lead by 41,964 voters over the last few years.

In North Carolina, Republicans reduced the gap to 118,693 voters, bringing it from -316,618 in November 2021 to -197,925 in December 2023. And in Wisconsin, Republican advantage over Democrats has grown from 80,266 in November 2020 to 111,355 in December 2023.

The figures come as polls show former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in these same key swing states.