9 in 10 Americans Have Concerns About Biden’s Physical, Mental Health

A whopping 89 percent of Americans have concerns, to varying degrees, that President Joe Biden lacks the physical and mental health for a second term, according to an NBC News poll.

The poll published Tuesday — ahead of Biden’s press conference Thursday where he was grilled about his age and mental acuity — found that 62 percent of registered voters nationally have “major concerns” that he does not have “the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term.” Another 14 percent have “moderate” worries, while 13 percent expressed “minor concerns.”

Conversely just over one in ten of the registered voter respondents said they had “no real concerns” about Biden’s physical and mental health if he was to serve a second term.

The poll sampled 1000 registered voters from January 26-30, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The survey was released days before Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on the Biden classified document case was published Thursday, where Hur cited Biden’s memory as a factor in the decision not to prosecute, as Breitbart News Capitol Hill Correspondent Bradley Jaye noted:

The report says the investigation “uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen” but does not establish guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Yet Hur’s assessment of Biden’s “significantly limited” memory also played a part in his decision not to prosecute. “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report states. “Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt.”

Biden addressed the nation after the release of the damning report regarding his recall. The evening devolved into a disaster for the president when he began fielding questions from the press, who grilled him about his age and cognition.

In one exchange, Biden snapped at a reporter after she raised Americans’ concerns about his age.

“Mr. President, for months when you were asked about your age, you would respond with the words, ‘watch me.’ Many American people have been watching, and they have expressed concerns about your age,” she said before Biden interjected.

“That is your judgment! That is your judgment,” the president replied with his brow furrowed and finger pointed. “That is not the judgment of the press.”

“They express concerns about your mental acuity, they say that you are too old. Mr. President, in December, you told me, there are many other Democrats who could defeat Donald Trump, so why does it have to be you now?” she fired back.

“Because I’m the most qualified person in this country to be president of the United States and finish the job I started,” Biden responded.

Biden also called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi “the president of Mexico” in another embarrassing moment.

