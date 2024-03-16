Alex Pfeiffer, the communications director for the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday that Democrats are panicked as President Joe Biden enters the general election “because the facts aren’t on” their “side.”

Pfeiffer joined host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on the program. Boyle shared he is getting the sense Democrats are “panicking” amid strong polling for Trump and poor polling for Biden across many demographics and asked Pfeiffer for his take.

“Of course they’re panicking, because the facts aren’t on Biden and the Democrats’ side,” Pfeiffer said. “Let’s just take the economy for example. You or I, or maybe the people listening right now, are going to be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. The price of corned beef –we just looked at it – it’s up 35% since 2021… and we just have not kept pace with inflation, and so all Joe Biden has left to do, since the facts are not on his side, is lie.”

Pfeiffer highlighted the border as another area where the facts are not favorable to Biden and the Democrats.

“‘[Biden will] claim, ‘The border system is broken.’ Joe Biden broke the system. He’s like an arsonist showing up to the house that he lit on fire with a bucket of water offering to help,” Pfeiffer continued. “He let in all of these illegals, including Laken Riley’s murderer.”

He also pointed to Cory Alvarez, a Haitian national released into the United States, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old migrant in Massachusetts last week. And while zoning in further on what Trump has dubbed “migrant crime” later in the conversation, Pfeiffer forecasted it would worsen as long as Biden is at the helm.

Another area that Pfieffer focused on is Biden’s budget for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As the New York Post noted Friday, the budget request targets just 125,000 deportations for the 2025 fiscal year. For reference, during the first five months of the 2024 fiscal year, border patrol agents apprehended over “902,000 migrants who illegally crossed into the United States between ports of entry,” as Breitbart News Texas’s Randy Clark and Bob Price reported.

“Joe Biden likes to say, show me your budget, and I’ll tell you your values. Okay, we looked at his budget. His budget for ICE calls for only 125,000 deportations next year,” Pfeiffer said. “That’s half of what Trump deported in 2019; it’s less than Biden deported last year, so while we’re facing this historic wave of illegal immigration, Biden’s proposing lowering the amount of deportations.”

Boyle called the southern border the “biggest disaster” for Biden’s campaign before detailing some of the executive actions he took that destabilized the border early in his administration, including halting construction of the wall, reimplementing catch and release, and ending the Remain in Mexico policy.

“All Biden has to do is just reinstitute the executive actions that we had under Trump and undo the ones that he did, and this thing will get 100 times better than it is, but he refuses to do it,” Boyle said.

“The Democrats and their allies in the media, they love to talk about defending democracy, defending our institutions,” Pfeiffer noted in response. “What’s a bigger attack on our system of government than what Biden is doing with immigration? Voters elected their representatives to pass immigration laws, and those immigration laws were signed by presidents. That’s the law of the land, and Biden is choosing to refuse to enforce it.”

“Biden is doing, on a national scale, the same thing those Soros [district attorneys] do in big cities across the country. He refuses to enforce the law, and by doing that, he’s putting Americans in danger,” he went on to argue.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.