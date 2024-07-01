Former President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted Melania Trump’s ex-friend Stephanie Wolkoff who blamed President Joe Biden’s abysmal debate performance on camera angle and bad lighting by CNN.

“Wolkoff, a total airhead who was dumped by Melania years ago for being a publicity seeking airhead who added nothing, had a love affair with the Fake News, and was a boring, small time loser, now gets into the news again by blaming Crooked Joe Biden’s absolutely dismal debate performance on “lighting” (that’s a new one!) and the angle of the podium, which he chose,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“No, Biden, the worst President in the history of our Country, lost because I beat him, he is not good on the big stage, and he CHOKED!!! Stephanie should start getting her sad life together, perhaps by working for Crooked Joe after he leaves the White House and our Country begins to recover from the tremendous damage he has caused!” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, Wolkoff — a virtually unknown person who wrote a book about her former friendship with Melania Trump — wrote in an X post that was widely shared by the left:

NO ONE HAD TO SAY A WORD. CNN’s carefully considered FRAMING & LIGHTING design effectively conveyed the intended perceptions of fragility vs. dominance in visual composition. Biden was filmed in profile, looking pale as a ghost. Trump was filmed straight on, not looking his usual shade of tangerine, but more like marmalade. Biden is a man of honor, integrity, resilience, and resolve. A Trump is a Trump is a Trump.

Most of the critique of Biden’s performance from pundits on both the right and left was not that Biden was “pale,” but rather that he was unable to finish thoughts, sentences, and appeared to freeze at least once.

This was in contrast to Trump, who answered questions coherently and fluidly.

In addition, Biden had chosen his position on the stage after winning a coin toss.

