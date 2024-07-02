Poll: Donald Trump up Double Digits in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump is up by double digits in Arizona in a race between President Joe Biden and third-party candidates, a survey conducted by North Star Opinion Research found.

The American Greatness/North Star Opinion Research survey asked respondents:

If the election for President were held today, and the candidates were Donald Trump, the Republican, Joe Biden, the Democrat, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent, Chase Oliver, the Libertarian, and Jill Stein, the Green Party, for which candidate would you vote?

Overall, 42 percent said they would support Trump. Biden came in ten points behind with 32 percent support, followed by 13 percent for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., three percent for Jill Stein, and two percent for Chase Oliver. Another six percent remained undecided, and one percent said, “Other.”

Those results show an increase for Trump following his controversial guilty verdict in his New York business records trial. In March, 37 percent supported Trump, and Biden came in four points behind with 33 percent support — a four-point difference. In other words, Trump’s lead has increased by six points since March despite the continual attempts of lawfare against him.

RELATED — Lara Trump: Polling Shows Strategy of Media Calling Trump a “Convicted Felon” Not Working

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Biden by six points:

2024 Arizona GE: Trump 48% (+6)

Biden 42%

.

Trump 42% (+10)

Biden 32%

Kennedy 13%

Stein 3%

Oliver 2% .@NorthStarOpin/@theamgreatness (R), 600 LV, 6/17-20https://t.co/floJJyBUsK — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 24, 2024

Further, a majority, 54 percent, admitted that they were better off when Trump was president, compared to 36 percent who said they were better off with Biden. Those figures remain relatively unchanged from March, when 53 percent said they were better off with Trump, and 35 percent said the same of Biden.

Further, the survey found that a plurality of Arizona voters, 38 percent, believe the Biden administration has spent “too much” time on social issues — such as abortion, racism, and gay rights — while most, 69 percent and 59 percent, respectively, say Biden’s administration has not spent enough time on inflation and illegal immigration.

The survey was taken among 600 respondents and has a ± four percent margin of error. It coincides with a Rasmussen Reports survey, which also found Trump leading Biden in the key swing state of Arizona by seven percentage points in a head-to-head matchup. With third-party candidates included, Trump leads Biden by four points.

That same survey also showed that illegal immigration is at the forefront of the minds of Arizona voters, as most said they would support a policy deporting illegal aliens and sending troops to secure the United States’ southern border.

RELATED — DHS Chief Mayorkas Refuses to Recognize Cost of Illegal Immigration to American Citizens

CBS News

The survey came before the first presidential debate, which featured Biden, at one point, seemingly downplaying illegal immigrant crime by asserting that women are also raped by their in-laws, brothers, and sisters.

“But here’s the deal. There’s a lot of young women to be raped by their, by their in-laws, by their, by their spouses, brothers, and sisters. It’s just, it’s just ridiculous, and they can do nothing about it,” Biden said.