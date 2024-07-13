As of 11:25 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, the Democrat Party’s official Facebook page did not share a statement about the assassination attempt that left former President Donald Trump bloodied while he was onstage.

The Facebook page featured a post from earlier in the day about President Joe Biden (D) speaking to voters in Detroit on Friday about the upcoming election. Breitbart News refreshed the Democrat Party’s profile several times, but a statement regarding the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, did not appear.

The Secret Service fatally shot the shooter, per Breitbart News. The outlet also said two attendees were seriously hurt, while another person at the rally was killed.

Breitbart News also checked the Democrat Party’s X account and, as of 11:28 p.m. Eastern, there was no statement regarding the assassination attempt.

Former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton have issued statements condemning the violence at the rally, Breitbart News reported.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump shared details about the incident, while also thanking law enforcement at the scene and extending condolences to the person at the rally who was killed and those who were hurt.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” he explained.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he continued, adding, “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”