Kamala Harris Supporters Fear Democrat Women Losing Elections Causes PTSD

The leftist Occupy Democrats group shared reminders on Tuesday for people worried about Vice President Kamala Harris running against former President Donald Trump and losing.

“Important reminders!” the group’s Facebook post read.

“Also for all those who still have PTSD about Hillary losing in 2016 and worry for same fate for Kamala, we are in such different times,” the post read:

1. Hillary won the national popular vote. 2. The threat of Trump, the Supreme Court, and the Republican Party is much more apparent. 3. Democratic Party is way more unified today than it was in 2016. 4. Trump has seriously cognitively declined in last eight years and is now a convicted felon.

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday he was ending his bid for reelection in a social media post, Breitbart News reported. In a subsequent post, Biden offered his “full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he wrote:

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Some social media users who commented on the Occupy Democrats post did not appear to be on board with a possible Harris presidency. One individual wrote, “I’m trying to stay positive. Can’t do another term with trump.”

“No one voted for Harris. She is being selected because Biden is mentally unfit and has been for a long time. Where is the democracy in that?” another user stated, while someone else said, “If you run her for president you are giving it to Trump.”

On Sunday, Trump said Harris would be an easier candidate to defeat in November than Biden, his comments coming after Biden dropped out, according to Breitbart News.

It is also important to note that “former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris nationally, with double-digit advantages over the presumptive Democrat nominee among young voters and independents, according to a Quinnipiac poll,” the outlet reported Tuesday.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton have endorsed Harris to replace Biden on the Democrat Party ticket and vowed to “do whatever we can to support her,” Breitbart News reported Sunday.