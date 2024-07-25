Drag Queens Launch ‘Drag PAC’ Fundraiser to ‘Motivate the LGBTQ Voter Base’

Men who make their living by pretending to be women have registered a Political Action Committee (PAC) to “educate, invigorate and motivate the LGBTQ voter base.”

“DRAG PAC is a collective of DRAG entertainers and seasoned queer professionals who have banded together to educate, invigorate and motivate the LGBTQ voter base,” the group says at the ActBlue donations site.

WATCH — Maher: Drag Queen Story Hour Is Like Behavior That “Borders on Abuse”:

The goal is “to create a community of empowered and informed citizens that participate in the democratic process, amplifying the values and issues that affect them as unique but equal American citizens. ”

“Every single vote counts y’all and if you’re not casting yours, then you’re letting someone else snatch the crown,” said one of the activists, Kevin Akeem Bertin. His stage name is “Monet X Change.”

“How you vote matters, and it literally defines the future of not just the country, but your cities, your communities, and your people,” said another performer with the stage name of “Miss Peppermint.”

“Did you know that there were 80 million people eligible to vote who did not vote in the last election?” the launch video says.

Watch video:

The male “drag queens” are very different from men who claim to be “transgender” women. Most drag queens do not claim to be women but instead are professional crossdressers who mimic and satirize heterosexual women.

Many feminists decry drag queens’ raunchy portrayals of women. “I feel very uncomfortable with this depiction of womanhood, which seems to me to be straight out of a porn movie,” Julie Bindel wrote in 2022.

But there is much overlap between drag and transgenderism. Many drag queens act as advocates for transgender policies. For example, some drag queens read pro-transgender books in libraries to the children of pro-transgender adults.

The new PAC is expected to deliver funds to the Democratic candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

WATCH — Why Are Democrats Pushing Drag Queen Performances and Pornographic Books for Kids?:

Harris has repeatedly supported drag queens and the transgender cause, which wants the federal government to hide and ignore the biology-based distinctions between the two different, complementary, and competitive sexes.

Nymphia Wind looks sensational alongside Vice President Kamala Harris & Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff for the 2024 Pride celebration at the White House in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/VItRcai0w5 — Drag Crave (@Drag_Crave) July 7, 2024

Kamala Harris, San Francisco Democrat, never met a drag queen she didn't like. There used to be a day when "a chicken in every pot" was the campaign slogan. For Harris, it is "a drag queen in every classroom." Here our esteemed Vice President is with drag queen "Patti Gonia" at a… pic.twitter.com/A7jJfa4J7a — Robert A. J. Gagnon (@RobertAJGagnon1) July 24, 2024

Shangela became the first drag queen to attend an event at the official VP residence after Kamala invited him to headline an event for her. He was then accused of s*xual ass*lt by at least 5 people. One teen accuser says the drag queen tried an*lly penetrating him. Others said… pic.twitter.com/UGQLp57DjP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

VP Kamala Harris post statement about protecting LGBTQI+children accompanied by a photo of her hugging a scantily clad drag queen.

“Our LGBTQI+ children should not fear who they are.

No one should be made to fight alone.

We are all in this together and we will fight with pride.” pic.twitter.com/VZMlMXgjka — 🇺🇸Land Of ILLUSION🇺🇸 (@Landofillusion1) June 19, 2024

So-called “conversion therapy” is an abusive practice used on LGBTQ+ people & has been repeatedly condemned by the medical community. I've cosponsored a bill to ban it nationwide. pic.twitter.com/sM5cJb91pz — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 12, 2019

That cause has become increasingly unpopular since it was pushed into politics by President Barack Obama in 2016.