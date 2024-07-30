Vice President Kamala Harris has worked hard to center her presidential campaign around the issue of abortion, but polling suggests it is not a top-five issue for voters.

Just over a week into her presidential bid, Harris and her campaign have hyped abortion as the leading issue via ads, a memo, and speeches Harris has delivered. Yet, July’s Harvard-Harris poll shows that abortion is not a top five issue, and the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot — another issue the campaign is trying to play — is not even a top-20 issue.

WATCH — Harris Campaign Adviser on Harris Being Most Liberal Senator: “We Know Who Kamala Harris Is and Was”:

When asked to pick “the most important issues facing the country today,” the three most popular answers were “prices and inflation (37 percent), immigration (33 percent), and economy and jobs (27 percent). They were followed by health care (17 percent), crime and drugs (16 percent) and “women’s rights,” or abortion (16 percent).

In a memo to interested parties last week, in which she cherry-picked figures from polls to claim Harris could beat Trump, Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon worked to paint abortion as a leading issue. A key part of this strategy was citing a CNN poll from before the 2022 midterms about what voters say is the sixth-most important issue.