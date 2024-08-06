Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), whom Vice President Kamala Harris (D) chose as her running mate on Tuesday, signed a bill into law in 2023 enshrining the “right” to abortion with no limitations.

Breitbart News reported at the time that the move made the Minnesota “the first in the nation to codify abortion via legislative action since Roe v. Wade was overturned.”

Breitbart News continued:

The bill, called H.F. 1 or the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, was created to cement in state law the “right” to access reproductive health care options including abortion, birth control, family planning help, and sterilization. … Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) blasted the law as “extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children, who deserve so much better.”

In addition, the radical-left governor also signed the repeal of the Positive Alternatives Act, which funded crisis pregnancy centers that help pregnant women in need, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

When speaking of the Harris-Walz ticket, SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement:

In contrast to President Trump, JD Vance and the GOP, who support the right of the people to set limits on abortion and provide real options for mothers in need, Democrats have made it clear nothing — not the checks and balances built into our government, not the humanity of unborn children and not the true needs of women — will stop them from imposing all-trimester abortion nationwide.

Harris announced in December a series of events that would take place across the nation where she would push the Democrats’ abortion agenda, according to Breitbart News.

“Harris has consistently led the charge for the White House on abortion, holding more than 50 events in at least 16 states with lawmakers, attorneys general, activists and healthcare providers,” the outlet said.

On July 25, Harris’s campaign launched its first official video. Harris narrates the clip, which touches on leftist agendas such as abortion, transgender pride, and lawfare targeting former President Donald Trump, according to Breitbart News.

New this morning: Here is the first video of Vice President @KamalaHarris’ presidential campaign, featuring Beyonce’s song, “Freedom,” that Harris has walked out to at her first few events. pic.twitter.com/M56YgKALtC — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 25, 2024

“The soundtrack is the beginning of Beyoncé’s song Freedom, to which Harris reportedly entered and exited her first speech to campaign staffers when she confirmed” Biden’s exit from the race “and her elevation in his place,” the report said.