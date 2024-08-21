Former President Donald Trump left the podium behind bulletproof glass during a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday to check on a supporter who passed out.

The rally was Trump’s first outdoor event since surviving last month’s attempted assassination.

Republicans praised the president’s courageous willingness to leave the safety of the glass after nearly losing his life at a Pennsylvania rally.

In the video below, the footage shows panes of bulletproof glass forming a protective wall across the stage. The glass was a part of the increased security to keep Trump safe.

During his speech, the former president slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration for the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal. Harris was reportedly the last person President Joe Biden spoke with before deciding to begin the evacuation, which left 13 American troops dead.

“The world is on fire, and Kamala and Biden have marched us to the brink of World War III,” Trump said. “Peace in Europe has been shattered by the largest European land war since the fall of Nazi Germany. It would not have happened if I was president.”

Trump also ripped the Biden-Harris administration for the unrest in the Middle East. “In the Middle East, the Jewish people have suffered the worst atrocities and deadliest attacks since the Holocaust. The United States has been forced to abandon more embassies under Comrade Kamala than any time in our history,” Trump said.

“Starting the moment I lift my hand from the Bible after taking the oath of office, I will move to restore America to maximum strength and return the world to peace,” he continued.

“Comrade Harris, you’re fired.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.