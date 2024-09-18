Poll: Donald Trump Holds Narrow Lead over Kamala Harris in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump holds a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, an Atlanta-Journal Constitution/University of Georgia poll revealed Wednesday, as Harris struggles among black voters.

Georgia is a pivotal state in the 2024 race. Trump must flip Georgia and hold North Carolina to put tremendous pressure on Harris to hold Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and, especially, Pennsylvania.

Trump holds a slim lead in North Carolina and is essentially tied with Harris in Pennsylvania, greatly narrowing Harris’s path to an Electoral College victory.

In Georgia, Trump holds a three-point lead over Harris, within the ± 3.1 percentage point margin of error, the poll found:

Trump: 47 percent

Harris: 44 percent

Undecided: 7 percent

Harris is struggling among black voters, the Constitution reported:

But Harris has markedly improved on Biden’s standing with young voters, edging to a statistical tie with Trump among Georgians under 30. She also inched up among independent voters. But Harris has more work to do to rebuild other parts of the coalition that propelled Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in Georgia. Just 86% of Democrats and 77% of [b]lack voters back Harris, roughly 10 points below the mark Democrats aim to hit. About 12% of [b]lack voters — the most reliable bulwark of Democratic support in Georgia — say they haven’t made up their minds.

The poll sampled 1,000 likely voters from September 9-15, 2024.

Polling from Tuesday showed Trump up 1.7 percent in the Peach State with 46.2 percent to Harris’s 44.5 percent. Another six percent were undecided, and 3.3 percent supported “other.”

