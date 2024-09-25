Vice President Kamala Harris will sit for her fifth interview since joining the race, on Wednesday with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, a former investment banker, Bloomberg News veteran, and outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.
The Harris-Walz ticket has sat for the fewest interviews “in modern U.S. history,” Axios reported. When Harris does sit for interviews, such as on CNN, ABC, and with Oprah Winfrey and the National Association of Black Journalists, she avoids questions and often gives vague answers.
WATCH — MSNBC’s Ruhle: “You Might Not Know” Harris’s Answer to Some Things, You “Know” Trump’s “Answer to Everything”:
“We have two choices, and so there are some things you might not know her answer to,” Ruhle said. “And in 2024 unlike 2016, for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is, and the kind of threat he is to democracy.”
Since joining the race in July, Harris has allegedly changed her view, outright flip-flopped, or has an unknown position in 12 areas:
- Decriminalizing prostitution (Refuses to say if she still supports)
- Death penalty (Refuses to say if she still opposes)
- Amnesty for so-called “Dreamers” (Refuses to say if she still supports)
- Banning plastic straws (Flip-flopped)
- A mandate for only producing electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2035 (Unknown)
- Banning fracking (Flip-flopped)
- Gun confiscation through a buyback program (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson)
- Decriminalizing illegally crossing the southern border (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson)
- Reparations (Unknown)
- Building a border wall (Formerly opposed, now allegedly supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson)
- A federal jobs guarantee (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson)
- Medicare for All (Flip-flopped)
More on Harris’s flip-flops are here.
Harris’s interview with Ruhle will air at 7 PM EST.
