Radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) appearance at a Minnesota high school football game on Friday garnered mixed reactions from attendees.

The vice-presidential candidate traveled to Mankato West High School to watch a team play that he previously helped coach, Fox News reported Saturday.

Video footage shows Walz in the bleachers shaking hands with several people. Some attendees appeared not to care that he was there and focused their attention on the field.

“Gov. Tim Walz politicking, posing for photos, shaking hands, as part of a campaign stop at the Mankato East-West football game,” Star Tribune reporter J.P. Lawrence wrote in the caption of his post:

The Fox report noted anti-Israel protesters were outside the venue during the game.

“The one recorded instance of Walz garnering cheers from the crowd was when he joined both teams just before the game to help with the coin toss. When his name was announced on the loudspeaker, a few mild cheers from the Mankato West bleachers could be heard,” the outlet said.

Everyone at the game was forced to go through a security check with the Secret Service, according to KARE 11. One man told the outlet, “I think Tim is turning this into a political event when it should be about the students, so I’m voicing my opinion and my political beliefs.”

The report noted the man wore a T-shirt to the game with the words “WALZ FAILED” printed on it.