Tim Walz: Donald Trump Is a ‘Dictator’ Trying to ‘Overturn the Constitution’

Vice-presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) claimed that former President Donald Trump is a “dictator” trying to “overturn the Constitution” during his rally in Arizona on Saturday.

“Momentum is on our side, but we take nothing for granted,” the Democrat said to a Tucson audience. “We know in Arizona a vote or two per precinct could be what it takes to win the whole damn race for the country.”

He then posed a hypothetical future in which people would have to tell their children and grandchildren what they did to stop Trump from winning his bid for reelection:

“Someday you’re going to be sitting on that porch,” Walz said.

You’re going to be in that rocking chair, and a little one is going to come up to you after being in school where they’ve been studying the 2024 election, and they’re going to ask when everything was on the line and the American experiment was on the line, and there was somebody running who asked to be a dictator and to overturn the Constitution and talk about using the military against our own people. What did you do to stop that from happening?

“And you’re going to be able to say every damn thing we could, every damn thing we could,” he told the crowd.

WATCH — Walz to Supporters: You Will be Asked What You Have Done to Stop Donald Trump from Being Elected:

C-SPAN

According to pollster FiveThirtyEight, Trump is 2.5 points ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, one of the most important swing states of the election.

Trump has dismissed claims that he would become a dictator, but jokingly told Fox News’s Sean Hannity in December 2023 that he would act as one on “day one” in office.

“We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” the former president told Hannity.