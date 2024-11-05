CNN: ‘Many’ Trump Voters in Virginia Unwilling to Share ‘Views on Camera’

CNN reported that there were “many” people who were supporting former President Donald Trump in Virginia who were unwilling to share their “views on camera.”

“There were many who said that they were planning to vote for Trump, or they had voted for Trump,” a CNN reporter said. “However, when it came to sharing their views on camera, they didn’t want to.”

The CNN reporter added that “one woman” explained that she worked in the United States Army and that her “co-workers assume she’s voting Democrat” and did not want to appear on “television saying that she was voting otherwise.”

“Another woman saying she just didn’t want her neighbors and friends to know that she had decided to vote Trump,” the CNN reporter continued.

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen previously reported that a Rasmussen Reports/American Thinker survey conducted between October 24-25, 2024 of 1,014 likely voters in Virginia found that 48 percent of respondents expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris, while 46 percent expressed support for Trump.

The tight race between Trump and Harris in Virginia comes as the state has not leaned Republican in nearly 20 years. In both the 2020 presidential election and the 2016 presidential election, Trump lost Virginia.

In an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Trump explained that Virginia was one of the states he was trying to “make a heavy play” for.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said.