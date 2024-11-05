Report: White House Calls Lid on Joe Biden Appearing on Election Night

President Joe Biden (D) reportedly has no plans for public events as Election Day comes to a close with voters deciding who will be the next president of the United States.

Washington Post White House reporter Matt Viser shared the news on social media Tuesday evening, writing, “The White House has called a lid, meaning President Biden has no plans for any public events for the rest of the day”:

The news comes as the race between Former President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) comes to an end and Americans are eager to know who the winner will be as the vote count comes in throughout the evening.

According to Breitbart News:

The seven major battleground states everyone is watching are North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. To win the White House, a candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes. This photo-finish presidential race is and has been for weeks described by all sides and observers as “close” and “down to the wire.” Who Americans elect as their president will have major implications for the nation and every major issue facing the country, as well as for the world as a whole.

The first exit polls on election night showed Biden with 58 percent disapproval rating, while his approval rating was at 41 percent, per Breitbart News.

During an interview Tuesday on Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Biden was a better candidate in the race for the White House until the disastrous debate, comparing him with Harris.

However, when speaking of the vice president, Marlow noted that Democrats failed to nominate someone bright this time around.

“They found someone who is just a collage of the donor interests and the special interests of their party. She looks like a new face. She’s actually a throwback. She’s a throwback to more machine politics where they just prop someone in there who will do what the donors tell them,” Marlow concluded.