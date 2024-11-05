Exit Polls Suggest Poor Black Turnout for Kamala Harris

Exit polls suggest that support for Kamala Harris has sagged among black men, many of whom have been hit hard by her pro-migration policies.

In Pennsylvania, Reuters reported: “3% of voters in Pennsylvania were Black men, compared with 5% in 2020. 6% were Black women, compared with 6% in 2020.”

Reduced black turnout is a big problem for the Democrat Party because blacks contributed roughly one in five of Joe Biden’s votes in 2020. Harris’s turnout problem would be critical if it sways the vote in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Amid pressure from pro-Harris friends and relatives, many blacks may choose to sit out the election rather than vote against President Donald Trump’s low-migration, high-wage economic policy.

NewsWire cited similar data from the nationwide Edison Research Exit Poll, saying:

71% of voters were White (up from 67% in 2020), 11% were Black (down from 13%), and 12% were Hispanic (slightly down from 13%) — Preliminary Edison Research exit poll

These reports are incomplete and will be fleshed out as more exit poll data is released.

The reduced turnout of black men also shifts the other percentages in the electorate, Reuters reported:

83% of voters in Pennsylvania were white, compared with 81% in Edison Research’s 2020 exit poll. 9% were Black, compared with 11% in 2020. 5% were Hispanic, compared with 5% in 2020. 40% of voters in Pennsylvania were white men, compared with 38% in Edison Research’s 2020 exit poll. 43% were white women, compared with 43% in 2020.

ABC News is also reporting weakness in black support for Harris in Michigan.