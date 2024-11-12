***Update 8:30 p.m. Eastern***

President-elect Trump has announced several more appointments. He has selected Army veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his nominee for Defense secretary and formally announced Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) as his nominee for Department of Homeland Security secretary. He also announced the formation of a new government agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will be led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

***********************************************************************

President-elect Donald Trump has made many selections to lead his administration as his transition gets underway, ranging from chief of staff to head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). At the same time, a number of crucial positions have yet to be filled just one week removed from the landslide election.

Trump has officially confirmed seven of his picks, while media reports indicate he has decided on several others, which he has not officially verified.

Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles

Trump announced his first cabinet pick on Thursday, selecting Wiles as his chief of staff. Wiles, who managed Trump’s campaign and was part of his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, is the first woman ever selected for the role.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” Trump wrote in his announcement.

“It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud,” he added.

Ambassador to the United Nations: Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

On Monday, Trump tapped Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair and the first member of Congress to endorse him this cycle, to be his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Elise is a strong and very smart America First fighter. She graduated from Harvard University, with honors, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and is the highest ranking woman in Congress, as the House Republican Conference Chair,” Trump said in a statement.

Stefanik said she is “honored” by Trump’s nomination.

“During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate,” she said in a statement.

EPA Administrator: Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

Trump also announced Monday his pick of Lee Zeldin to head the EPA. Zeldin served as the congressman for New York’s First Congressional District from 2015-2023 and was New York’s Republican gubernatorial nominee in 2022. His strong performance against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) helped numerous House candidates prevail in down-ballot races.

Trump praised Zeldin’s legal background in a statement Monday:

Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.

In a post on X, Zeldin called it “an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator.”

Border Czar: Former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan

Trump revealed his selection of Homan as his border chief in a Truth Social post on Sunday. Homan’s domain will include, but not be “limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime,and Aviation Security,” Trump said.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” he added.

Homan served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2017 and 2018.

National Security Adviser: Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL)

After initial reports on Monday, Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he is selecting Waltz, a retired Green Beret and Afghanistan veteran, to serve as the national security adviser.

“Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!” Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

Walz served in the Army and National Guard for 27 years and saw multiple deployments, earning four Bronze Stars, including two with valor.

“I am deeply honored President Trump is placing his trust in me to serve in his Cabinet as National Security Advisor,” Waltz wrote in a post on X. “There is no higher calling than defending our nation’s values, freedoms, and the safety of every American.”

Ambassador to Israel: Former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR)

The Trump transition team also revealed Tuesday that Huckabee will be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel. Huckabee served as governor of Arkansas from 1996-2007 before launching a bid for the presidency in 2008. He also hosted a Fox News show named for himself, Huckabee. He is the father of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR), who served as White House press secretary in Trump’s first term.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him,” Trump said in a statement. “Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East.”

Special Envoy to the Middle East: Steve Witkoff

Trump also announced Tuesday afternoon that businessman Steve Witkoff will serve as a special envoy to the Middle East.

“Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous. Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud,” Trump stated in an emailed release.

Witkoff serves as the CEO, chairman, and founder of the global real estate firm Witkoff. Notably. Witkoff was golfing with Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a second attempt on Trump’s life occurred in September.

CIA Director: Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe

Trump is tapping John Ratcliffe to head the CIA in his next adminsitration. The president-elect announced his selection Tuesday evening.

“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump said in a statement shared via press release.

“When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People,” he added.

Ratcliffe, a former U.S. representative for Texas, served as DNI at the end of Trump’s first term from 2020-2021

White House Counsel: Former White House Cabinet Secretary William McGinley

On Tuesday, Trump announced he selected William McGinley to serve as White House counsel, hailing his tenacity as a lawyer.

“Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement announcing his selection of McGinely.

McGinley served as Trump’s White House Cabinet secretary during part of his first term, and he has also served as general counsel to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Media outlets have reported that Trump has decided on several other positions, though he has only released official statements on the six picks Breitbart News has detailed.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: Senior Adviser Stephen Miller

A source close to Trump confirmed to Breitbart News that Miller is expected to be named deputy chief of staff for policy. Miller is an immigration hawk and Trump’s top adviser on the matter. He served as a senior adviser throughout Trump’s first term and has also served as a speechwriter to the president-elect.

“This is another fantastic pick by the president,” tweeted Vice President-elect JD Vance after news of the pick began to surface.

Secretary of State: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Trump has not yet officially announced Rubio, but the New York Times reports he is expected to choose the senior senator from Florida for the key position:

President-elect Donald J. Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as his secretary of state, three people familiar with his thinking said on Monday, as Mr. Trump moves rapidly to fill out his foreign policy and national security team. Mr. Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, the people said, but appeared to have settled on Mr. Rubio, whom he also considered when choosing his running mate this year.

Rubio is a hawk on China and Iran and a staunch advocate of Israel. He and Trump famously sparred on the campaign trail in 2016 as they competed for the Republican presidential nomination, but their relationship greatly improved over the past eight years to the point that Trump reportedly considered Rubio among his potential running mates this cycle before choosing Vance.

Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)

Multiple reports indicate that Noem is expected to become the next DHS secretary. The DHS oversees many agencies, including ICE, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the U.S. Secret Service (USSS).

The selection of Noem compliments Miller as deputy chief of staff and Homan as border czar.

There are still many vital positions up for grabs, including chief strategist, press secretary, attorney general, CIA director, and director of National Intelligence. Moreover, Trump has yet to pick secretaries for the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services (HHS), Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Labor, Transportation, and the Treasury.