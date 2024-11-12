Oprah Winfrey’s production banner, Harpo Productions, denies that the billionaire television host was “paid a personal fee” by Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

“The campaign paid for the production costs of ‘Unite for America,’ a live-streaming event that took place September 19 outside Detroit, Michigan” a Harpo spokesperson told Variety.

“Oprah Winfrey was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo,” the spokesperson added.

The statement by Harpo Productions was reportedly made in response to rumors being circulated that Winfrey was paid $1 million by Harris’s campaign.

Variety cited a November 8 Washington Examiner article, titled, “How Kamala Harris plowed through $1 billion,” which reported that federal findings show Harris’s campaign “paid more than $15 million” to companies for expenses related to “event production.”

Among those expenses included “$1 million for Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions,” Washington Examiner reported.

Harpo Productions did not disclose to Variety a cash figure for how much the Harris campaign paid for the production costs related to “Unite for America, a virtual town hall that was also reportedly billed as a celebrity event, featuring remarks from Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Julia Roberts.

“Not true,” Winfrey told TMZ on Monday, after being asked if she was paid “$1 million for the endorsement for Kamala.”

“I was paid nothing, ever,” Winfrey added, before getting into her car as she dodged a follow-up question in which the TMZ reported asked, “What do you think about all the celebrities with their mass exodus?”

As Breitbart News reported, Harris’s campaign fell $20 million in debt during the final week leading up to Election Day, according to several sources.

A Harris campaign staffer confirmed to Breitbart News that reports of the Vice President’s campaign ending with “$20 million” in debt are “real,” and that Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Harris campaign chair, reportedly “blew through a billion dollars in a few months.”

